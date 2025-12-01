June 1, 1967

November 28, 2025

Louis William Miles, born on June 1, 1967, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, November 28, 2025, surrounded by love and the memories he cherished most.

Known to many simply as “Pawpaw”, Louis embraced that role with all his heart. He adored his grandchildren, Micah, Gizelle and Berkley, who were the light of his life and the source of his greatest joy. Whether it was tickle time, giving the best bear hugs, playing Barbies, or staging spirited games of cowboys and Indians, he was always ready to get down on the floor and make memories. His granddaughters could be found braiding his beard or giving him a “haircut” and he wore every braid and snip with pride.

Louis had a deep love for his dogs and found comfort in the timeless world of westerns, especially Gunsmoke and anything starring John Wayne. These simple pleasures reflected his own character, steady and loyal to his family and friends.

He was the son of the late Lewis Ingle Miles and Barbara Sawyers Criner. By trade he was a plumber-pipefitter, respected for his hard work and dedication. Along with his parents, Louis was also preceded in death by his brother, Terry Lynn Miles; and his brothers-in-law, Bryan Lewis Whittaker and Terry Wayne Duncan.

Survivors include his loving wife, Sherry Duncan Miles; bonus son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Stephanie Blankenship; his grandchildren, Micah, Gizelle and Berkley Blankenship; aunts, Linda, Lois and Toni; step-mother, Pat Miles; brothers and sister-in-law, Darrell and Pam Duncan; sister-in-law, Linda Whittaker; special nieces, Casey Whittaker, and Britney and Ernie Hodge; special nephew, Kenny and Colleen Duncan; sister and brother-in-law, Milinda and Harold Huff; and many other family members and special friends.

Per Louis’ wishes, there will be no formal services as other arrangements have been made.

His family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and the first responders for their care, compassion and efforts during this difficult time.

Louis leaves behind a family and many friends that will miss him dearly, but who will forever cherish the joy he brought into their lives.

The Miles family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.