Lunch Pail Defense Foundation Makes $100,000 Gift to Support Community Health Center Capital Campaign

CHRISTIANSBURG, VA (April 22, 2026) — The Community Health Center of the New River Valley (CHCNRV) today received a $100,000 gift from Bud Foster’s Lunch Pail Defense Foundation in support of its “A New Home for Health, Healing and Hope” Capital Campaign. The donation will underwrite two pediatric medical treatment rooms and two pediatric dental treatment rooms.

With the donation, CHCNRV announced the beginning of the public phase of its fundraising effort.

The gift will help advance CHCNRV’s efforts to construct a modern, expanded facility designed to meet the region’s growing demand for affordable, high-quality healthcare services. The organization currently provides more than 32,000 patient visits annually and has experienced significant growth in recent years, underscoring the need for additional space and enhanced infrastructure. The new facility will expand the Center’s footprint from

“This extraordinary gift from the Lunch Pail Defense Foundation reflects a deep commitment to the health and well-being of our community,” said Michelle Brauns, CEO of the Community Health Center of the New River Valley. “As we work to build a new home that is welcoming, efficient, and capable of serving more patients, partnerships like this move us meaningfully closer to that goal.”

The Capital Campaign aims to raise $4.5 million toward the construction of a new, state-of-the-art healthcare facility in Christiansburg. The project will allow CHCNRV to expand services, hire additional providers, and improve access to integrated medical, dental, and behavioral health care for people of all ages and income levels.

“Communities are strongest when people have access to the care they need to live healthy, productive lives,” said Bud Foster, founder of the Lunch Pail Defense Foundation and Virginia Tech football legend. “We are proud to support an organization that not only provides exceptional care but does so with dignity, compassion, and a commitment to serving everyone.”

The new facility will be located on Akers Farm Road and is designed to accommodate continued growth, improve patient experience, and strengthen healthcare access across the New River Valley. The 36,000 facility will replace the current CHCNRV offices, which operate out of an adapted 1940s-era motor lodge.

Community members interested in learning more about the Capital Campaign or supporting the effort are encouraged to visit chcnrv.org.

About Community Health Center of the New River Valley

The Community Health Center of the New River Valley is a private, nonprofit organization providing comprehensive medical, dental, behavioral health, and preventive services regardless of a patient’s ability to pay. Since becoming a federally qualified health center in 2014, CHCNRV has grown into one of the region’s most impactful healthcare providers.