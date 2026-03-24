April 20, 1933 – January 31, 2025

Malcolm E. Coble, age 91, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2025. Born on April 20, 1933, he lived a long life marked by dedication to his family and those he loved.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alonzo Coble and Nellie Lovell Coble; his brothers, William “Buddy” Coble, Carlton G. Coble, and Fred L. Coble; his sister, Bonnie Frazier; and his son, James W. Coble.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Ngoc-Luong Coble; his children, Thanh Coble, William Coble, and Elizabeth Coble; his granddaughter, Valerie Holtey, and her husband, Orion Holtey. He is also survived by his siblings, Alonzo Coble, Jr., Joyce Boyer, Betty Jennings, and Sandra Hancock.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2026, at 3:00 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 4:00 p.m. Inurnment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Pulaski.

Malcolm will be remembered for his strength, devotion to his family, and the lasting impact he made on all who knew him.

The family is in the care of Norris – Pulaski Funeral Services.