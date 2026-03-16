Man arrested for multiple outstanding warrants

From Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office

On Monday, March 16, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5000 block of Cooks Lane in the Dublin area of Pulaski County in reference to a wanted subject with multiple outstanding warrants, to include malicious wounding and felony assault and battery on a family member.

Once on scene, it was believed that James William Hanshaw Jr. was located inside the residence. PCSO Deputies, (including several deputies that were recalled from a tracking school they were training at) then secured the outside of the location while drone pilots provided over watch of the perimeter.

A search warrant for the residence was obtained, and just after 4:00 p.m., members of Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Team executed the search warrant.

Prior to the tactical team making entry into the residence, a special search drone was flown into the residence to provide as much information as possible to our tactical team.

The team then made entry into the residence and located Mr. Hanshaw hiding in the attic. He was then safely taken into custody and transported to the New River Valley Regional Jail where he was served with the outstanding warrants and held without bond.

Sheriff Mike Worrell would like to thank Radford City Police Department K9, Dublin Police Department, and Pulaski County Public Safety for their assistance.