Margaret Ellen Johnson Sayers, age 76 of Dublin passed away Friday, August 22, 2025 at the Pulaski Health Center. Born May 5, 1949 in Pulaski County, she was the daughter of the late Dale Raymond Johnson & Pockontas Virginia Covey Johnson. She was also preceded in death by her husband Fred Sayers and sister Barbara Taylor.

She is survived by her

Sons – Bobby (Crystal) Johnson – Dobson, NC, David Johnson – TX

Grandchildren – Raven, Bobby, Jared, Faith and Jace

Former Daughter-in-law and Mother of the Grandchildren – Sherry Johnson

Sister – Shirley Killen – Chesterfield, VA

Step Grandchildren – Christine, Dylan, Mikie and Talan

13 Great Grandchildren

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 2, 2025 at 4:00 p.m. at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel-Pulaski with Luke Pifer officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour till service time at the Funeral Home.

To sign Margaret’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.