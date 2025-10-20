Maria Miranda Martin moved to her heavenly home on October 17, 2025. Maria was born July 10, 1934 in Angra do Heroismo, Portugal. She lived most of her life in Pulaski, Virginia and attended the Pulaski Church of God for many years.

Maria was preceded in death by her parents Francisco Goncalves Miranda & Guilhermina Da Costa Miranda; husband, Melvin Duane Martin and grandson, Jefferson Duane (JD) Martin and she was the last of 22 brothers and sisters.

Left to honor Maria’s memory are sons, Robert Lee Martin (Robin) – Barren Springs and Mark Martin (Kerri) – Sylvatus, granddaughter Jasmine Martin – Pulaski, great grandchildren, McKenzie Martin – Parrot, Ashanti (TT) Martin – Pulaski, Malachi Martin and Aubreanna Martin – Barren Springs, Lacy Martin and Malaya Martin – Pulaski.

Maria’s burial will be private at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin,Virginia beside her husband.

In lieu of flowers, to honor Maria’s memory, please donate to a church of your choice.

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.