Martha Anne Ward, age 87 of Pelham, Alabama, formerly of Dublin, VA, died Thursday, October 16, 2025, at her home in Alabama. She was born in Grayson Co., VA on Grandfather Charlie Rotenberry’s farm on June 25, 1938. She was the daughter of the late Cynthia Rotenberry and the late Ernest Robert Ward. They lived in also Pulaski, and then the family moved to Narrows. Martha graduated from Narrows High School in 1956. She was a life-long member of the Methodist faith. She received her nursing diploma from Lewis-Gale Hospital in 1959, and worked in various positions, which included: Bloodmobile in Roanoke as well as public health, Dr’s office, surgery, etc. She moved to Atlanta, GA in 1966 and worked in medical sales until 1970, and then moved to Birmingham/Pelham, AL. There she enjoyed many years of working with Dr. Kirklin in open heart surgery at UAB and then Dr. Norton Montague. Martha enjoyed crafting of all mediums, especially painting on canvas and fabric.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by infant sons: Willis Anderson Bunch, IV, Ernest Robert Bunch, and John Wesley Bunch, as well as their father Willis Anderson Bunch, III.

She is survived by a special friend, Leann Farmer of Alabama, and Mitzie Wagner of Stuart, VA.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at Seagle Funeral Home, with the Rev. Don Shelor officiating. Interment will follow in Birchlawn Cemetery in Pearisburg. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Pulaski. 540-980-1700