Marvin Crockett Hight, Jr., age 65 of Draper passed away Monday, May 19, 2025 at his home in Draper. Born July 30, 1958 in Pulaski, he was the son of the late Marvin & Loretta Wagner Hight. He was also preceded in death by his brothers Paul and Michael Hight.

Marvin is survived by his

Son – Justin (Amber) Hight – Draper

Grandchildren – Hannah Hight, Carley Hight, Mila Hight

Brothers – Richard Hight – Pulaski, Steve Hight – Draper

Sister – Deborah Myers – Pulaski

A Celebration of Life will be held 1:00 PM – Saturday, June 14, 2025 at 5940 Collier Street – Dublin, Virginia 24084

A Celebration of Life will be held 1:00 PM – Saturday, June 14, 2025 at 5940 Collier Street – Dublin, Virginia 24084