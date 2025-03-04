Mary Frances Gordon Stanley, age 91 of Dublin, moved to her heavenly home on March 3, 2025. She was born June 5, 1933 in Giles County.

She attended Princeton High School where she was a marching band majorette and lettered in basketball. Frances graduated second in her class from Eggleston High School. She married J. B. Stanley in 1950 and raised four daughters. She worked for Dr. Lewis Springer and Dr. David Stanley in all aspects of veterinary practice until she went to work at RAAP where she retired after 30 years of service in 1991. After retirement she continued her cleaning business services and enjoyed taking care of her animals on her mini farm in Newbern. She was a prayer warrior for her family and in her last years, her favorite saying was “let me rest in peace”. It is a great comfort to her family knowing she is now resting in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

She was preceded in death by her father Charles Chester Gordon, mother Lura Estelle Anderson Gordon Norman, daughter Laura Carrie (Lou) Stanley McPeak, and brothers Charles Bernard Gordon and Carroll Clark Gordon.

Left to honor her memory are daughters, Beverly Farmer, Eggleston, Diane Stanley, Dublin and Robin (Bobby) Martin, Barren Springs.

Grandchildren – Leslie (Mike) Bandy, Eggleston, Chris (Lagena) Thompson, Allisonia, JD Martin, Barren Springs and Jasmine Martin, Narrows.

Sixteen Great Grandchildren, four Great-Great Grandchildren and Many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff and residents of Pulaski Health Care Center for their loving care and friendship they provided for our precious mother.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 8, 2025 at the First Church of God, 6330 Courtney Lane, Dublin with Rev. Mike Hudson officiating.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until service time at the church.

