Mary Stuart Johnston Theobald, 82, of Robinson Tract Road in Pulaski, went home to be with Jesus on April 18, 2026. She was born September 15, 1943, to Trinkle Patton and Gaynelle Stuart Johnston. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard Theobald; brother T.P. Johnston Jr., stepson Daryl Theobald and stepdaughter Deanna Hall. Mary Stuart graduated from Pulaski High School in 1962 and then from Lynchburg College in 1966 with a degree in Sociology. She was a gifted musician who taught piano and ear training to many. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church where she provided piano music for many services along with special music. Mary Stuart was passionate about her love for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and led women’s bible studies at her church.

She is survived by her sister: Jennie Lee Johnston Tweed (Ron) of Hillsville VA; sister – in – law: Mary Hansbarger Johnston of Powder Springs GA; nieces: Kelli Tweed Adams (Casey) of Hillsville VA; Ashley Johnston of Marietta GA; Stacey Johnston of Atlanta GA; Grace Johnston of Greeley CO; Bethany Johnston Nutzhorn (Matthew)of Brevard NC; great nieces and nephew, Jenna Bond (Zach) of Walhalla SC, Shawn Timothy Nutzhorn and Avery Grace Nutzhorn of Brevard NC, step-daughters: Janelle Gerber (Charley) of Muncie IN; Michelle Derbin (Todd) of Lexington KY and Shari Levy (Larry) of Georgetown KY; Several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren, many cousins and friends.

A celebration of life service will be held at Grace Baptist Church, 552 E. Main Street Dublin VA, on Wednesday April 22, 2026, at 2p.m. with Pastor Doug Testerman officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 12p.m. – 2p.m. prior to the funeral service. Burial will be at Thornspring Cemetery in Pulaski VA. following the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grace Baptist Church at the address above.

The Theobald family is in the care of Norris Funeral Services – Pulaski