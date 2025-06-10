Maryland woman dies Monday in I-81 crash in Wythe County

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that occurred yesterday (June 9, 2025) at approximately 7:08 p.m. on Interstate 81 northbound at the 85-mile marker in Wythe County. Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that occurred yesterday (June 9, 2025) at approximately 7:08 p.m. on Interstate 81 northbound at the 85-mile marker in Wythe County.

A 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche was heading northbound on Interstate 81 when it went off of the left side of the road and struck a guardrail. The vehicle then went off of the right side of the road and overturned.

The driver, Kayla M. Will, 41, of New Windsor, Md., was ejected from the vehicle. Will succumbed to her injuries at an area hospital. Will was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.