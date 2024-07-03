Max Meadows man dies in motorcycle – truck crash

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle that occurred Tuesday (July 2, 2024) at 3:05 p.m. at the intersection of Max Meadows Road and Route 11 in Wythe County. Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle that occurred Tuesday (July 2, 2024) at 3:05 p.m. at the intersection of Max Meadows Road and Route 11 in Wythe County.

A 2020 Harley Davidson Tri Glide was travelling westbound on Max Meadows Road and was in the intersection when it was struck by a 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 heading northbound on Route 11. The motorcycle then spun out and overturned multiple times.

The driver of the motorcycle, Fred H. Stowers, 71, of Max Meadows, Va., was taken to an area hospital where he died of his injuries. Stowers was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Dodge, Charlie S. Hudson, 69, of Draper, Va., was not injured. Charges are pending against Hudson.

The crash remains under investigation.