Max Meadows woman wins $594,571 playing lottery

From Virginia Lottery

Frankye Reavis says she was “speechless” when she realized she’d hit the jackpot playing the Virginia Lottery’s Castle of Crystals online game. The Max Meadows woman won $594,571 playing the game on her phone.

Castle of Crystals is one of dozens of online instant games available on the Virginia Lottery app and at valottery.com. The jackpot grows as more people play. The odds of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 3.99.

In addition to online instant games, players can purchase Powerball, Mega Millions, Cash4Life, Pick 3, Pick 4, Pick 5 and Cash 5 with EZ Match plays online. Players need to be at least 18 years of age and physically located in Virginia.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. Ms. Reavis lives in Wythe County, which received more than $3.9 million in Lottery funds for K-12 education last fiscal year. In Fiscal Year 2024, the Lottery raised more than $934 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.

