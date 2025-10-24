Maxine Thurmon Ciampi, age 88, passed away in her sleep, Saturday, October 18, 2025, surrounded by love and family. A deeply spiritual woman and minister of metaphysics, Maxine devoted her life to kindness, grace, and service to others.

She was a loving wife, mother of seven, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to all who knew her. Known for gentle heart and playful humor, she brought light and laughter to everyone around her.

She is survived by her devoted husband of over fifty years, Fred Ciampi, children Anita, JR, Anna, Maryanne, Louis, Freddie and a large loving family. She was preceded by her son, Mike. Maxine’s legacy of compassion, family devotion, and spiritual grace will live on in every heart she touched.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to any local animal shelter.

