May 4, 1943 – April 22, 2025

Maynard Hastin Sayers, 81, of Southern Pines, NC (formerly of Dublin, VA), passed away peacefully on April 22, 2025. Born on May 4, 1943, in Radford, Virginia, he was the son of the late Ruth Elizabeth Cornett and Maynard Hastin Sayers.

Maynard was a proud veteran of the United States Army, where he honorably served during the Vietnam War as a helicopter pilot, flying the iconic Huey with courage and skill. He also served as a flight instructor at Fort Rucker, Alabama, sharing his expertise with the next generation of pilots. Following his military service, Maynard continued a life of public service as the Commissioner of Revenue in Pulaski, Virginia, a role he carried out with unwavering dedication and integrity.

Maynard was deeply devoted to his family as a husband, father, and proud “Papa” to his grandson, Grayson. He was married for 61 years to the love of his life, Sharon F. Sayers. Together, they built a life rooted in faith, family, and service. In 2014, they relocated to Southern Pines, NC, to be closer to their grandson.

Maynard is survived by his wife, Sharon; his son, Joel M. Sayers, and daughter-in-law, Jennifer M. Sayers of Prince Frederick, MD; his daughter, Carla S. Albritton, and son-in-law, Michael Albritton of West End, NC; and his beloved grandson, Grayson Albritton. He is also survived by his brother, Dennis M. Sayers, and sister-in-law, Anne G. Sayers of Chapel Hill, NC.

He was preceded in death by his loving sister, Linda Sayers Stiner, in 2023.

A celebration of Maynard’s life and legacy will be held on Saturday, May 31, 2025, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Preston’s at The River Course in Radford, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Coast Guard Helicopter Rescue Swimmer Association https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/mr-maynard-h-sayers-memoriam

Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

Service arrangements are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.