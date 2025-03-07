McClure named Chief Nursing Officer at LewisGale Pulaski

From LewisGale Regional

Health System

LewisGale Hospital Pulaski has appointed Samantha McClure, a Pulaski County native, as its Chief Nursing Officer.

McClure joined the HCA Healthcare family in 2013 as a Registered Nurse in the Cardiac Progressive Care Unit at LewisGale Medical Center. In 2015, she moved to LewisGale Hospital Montgomery as an RN/Clinical Team Lead in the Emergency Department (ED) and later was promoted to ED Clinical Coordinator. In 2022, she began her role at LewisGale Hospital Pulaski as the Director of Emergency Services and EMS Liaison. She has performed exceptionally well at Pulaski, most recently serving as Interim Chief Nursing Officer.

McClure is deeply committed to professional development; she serves as Chair and Market Lead for the hospital’s Nursing Research Council and is an active member of several professional organizations. Additionally, she has previously taught nursing as an adjunct faculty member at Radford University, highlighting her dedication to research and education. McClure holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Jefferson College of Health Sciences and a Master of Science in Nursing Administration from Liberty University. In 2022, she was honored with the Virginia Nurses Foundation “Nurse Researcher of the Year” award.

As a Pulaski County native, McClure has strong ties to the community. She is a member of the Western Virginia EMS Council ALS Training Center Advisory Board, involved with the Pulaski Coordinating Council on Domestic and Sexual Violence, and the Southwest Virginia Healthcare Coalition. She also volunteers as a coach with the Pulaski County Recreation Department and serves on the Young Professionals Planning Committee with the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce.

LewisGale Hospital Pulaski’s CEO Sean Pressman said he’s confident in McClure’s ability. “Sam’s experience, education, and care for patients and colleagues, combined with her leadership and community involvement, will greatly contribute to our hospital’s continued growth and success.”

McClure began her new role Wednesday, March 5.