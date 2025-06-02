McGregor wins Dobbins Family Scholarship

Pictured L-R is Janell Dobbins, Whitney McGregor, and Josh Smith, Board Member, Partners for Excellence Foundation

 

The Radford City Schools Partners for Excellence Foundation, Inc., is pleased to announce the winner of the Radford High School Dobbins Family Scholarship. This year’s recipient of a $4,000 award is Whitney McGregor  who will attend The College of William & Mary  where she will study neuroscience.

In 2019, Janell and Don Dobbins established this annual scholarship  awarded to a student that demonstrates  rigorous academic standards,  attends a 4-year college or university, and commits to a 30-hour minimum of community service during his or her junior or senior year at RHS.

The Partners Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization focused on promoting academics, arts, and athletics within the school division.

Submitted by Lee Slusher, Partners for Excellence Foundation