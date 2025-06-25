Melissa Anderson named Vice President for Finance & Administrative Services

Melissa Anderson was recently named vice president for finance and administrative services at New River Community College, following her service as interim vice president since August 2023. With nearly 25 years of experience in higher education administration, finance and human resources at NRCC, Anderson brings a strong record of leadership, fiscal management and service to the college.

In this role, Anderson will continue to provide strategic leadership and oversight for critical operational areas including budgeting, human resources, payroll, student financial services, purchasing, inventory and risk management. She will also remain a key member of the president’s administrative team, ensuring that NRCC’s financial and administrative operations align with the institution’s mission and long-term goals.

Anderson has served at NRCC since 2001 in a variety of roles including director of human resources and business operations, procurement officer and cashier/administrative specialist. Throughout her career, she has overseen major initiatives including the implementation of the state payroll system, Cardinal, and improvements to procurement and budgeting systems. She is also a certified Virginia Contracting Officer.

A native of Dublin, Virginia, Anderson holds a master’s degree in management from Liberty University, a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Old Dominion University and two associate degrees from NRCC.

For more information about New River Community College, visit www.nr.edu.