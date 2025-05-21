Memorial Day Flag Raising Ceremony and Ride set for Saturday

UAW Local 2069 will be holding its 32nd annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Saturday May 24th, 2025, at 8:00 am. The ceremony will be held at the UAW Local 2069 Union Hall in Dublin, VA (across from Volvo Trucks).

This Flag Raising Ceremony and Poker Run to Washington D.C. has become a very special event for our Union Members and the community. Hosted by the UAW Local 2069 Veterans Committee, the ceremony will include the Raising of the Flag and special keynote speaker United States Army Veteran, Michael Henshaw. Mr. Henshaw’s distinguished career spans military service, government leadership, and private enterprise. A 25-year Veteran of the US Army, his service included extensive work recovering the remains of missing service members from numerous conflicts, including WWII, Korea, Vietnam, and the Gulf Wars. This experience led to his expertise in international mass fatality management, evident in his leadership roles following the 2004 South Asia Tsunami, 2010 Haiti Earthquake, and 2019 Hurricane Dorian.

In addition to Mr. Henshaw, we will have the VFW Honor Guard, Va. State Police bagpiper, music, and more.

Following the Flag Raising Ceremony, there will be a motorcycle ride to Washington, D.C. to join with AmVets in the Rolling to Remember motorcycle demonstration ride in our nation’s capital to raise awareness of the critical issues facing our nation’s Veterans and demand action for the 82,000 service members missing, as well as raise awareness of the 22 Veterans who die by suicide each day.

The message will be clear throughout: We will never forget our POW’s and MIA’s, and we will not stop fighting for real solutions to the suicide crisis!

Please consider joining us for this ceremony honoring those who served for our Freedom!

For more information, please call 540-577-4722 or the Union Hall at 540-674-5130.

William Price

Chairman

UAW Local 2069 Veterans Committee