Michael Kent Anderson, age 75 of Pulaski County passed away Saturday, June 29, 2024 at the Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born April 21, 1949 in Radford, he was the son of the late Otis Kent Anderson and Doris McDowell Anderson. He was also preceded in death by his brother Charles Lee Anderson.

Michael retired from Volvo, with over 30 years of service and was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

He is survived by his

Wife of 37 years – Susan Anderson – Radford

Sister – Rita Anderson Jones – Dublin

In laws – Ginger (Gene) McGuire – Dublin, Chuck (Marge) Thornton – Pulaski

Many nieces, nephews and cousins

Funeral services will be held Thursday 1:00 p.m., July 11, 2024 in the Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski

Interment will follow at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Thursday July 11, 2024 at Bower Funeral Home.

To sign Michael’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.