Michael Robert Reilly, age 67 of Pulaski, passed away Monday, March 3, 2025 at the Lewis Gale Medical Center in Salem, Virginia. Born January 5, 1958 in Islip, New York, he was the son of the late Bernard & Virginia Bracht Reilly. He was also preceded in death by his brothers Raymond and Charles Reilly.

Michael is survived by his

Wife – Natalie Reilly – Pulaski

Children – Matthew Charles Reilly – NY, Michael Anthony Reilly – NY, Joseph Bernard Reilly – CO, Marie Reilly – NY, Melissa Scarey-Lane – NY

Grandchildren – Caitlyn Lane, Alexis Lane, Joseph Lane, Sophia Lane ,Ainsley Harper Reilly & Cayden Matthew Reilly,

Brother – George (Janet) Reilly – NY

Sisters – Sharon Reilly – FL, Patricia Montanino – NY

Memorial services will be held at a later date in New York and date and time will be updated.

