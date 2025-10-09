Mike Davidson, a Pulaski native, country/bluegrass musician, for many years a resident of Glendale, AZ, slipped away to join the heavenly band from his home on Madison Avenue in Pulaski. He was 87 years old.

Mike left a special message for his children: “Daddy loved you very, very much. I appreciated you so much, and I could not ask for better children.”

Mike is proceeded in death by his mother, Mary Elizabeth Davidson, and step-father, Ules Kelly Turner.

Those living to share and celebrate his memory include his former wife, Shirley White Burnett, the mother of Mike’s children: Michael Allen Davidson (Pulaski); Gena Lavonne Davidson (Carroll County); and Lisa Diane Easter (Cana, VA). He is also survived by five grandchildren and many greatgrandchildren. Mike is also survived by his sister Barbara Allen Turner Thomas (Barren Springs, VA). Mike and surviving wife, Katheryn (Sue) Davidson, were celebrating forty-five years of marriage.

Mike will always be known as a talented musician, mastering the electric guitar, pedal steel guitar, banjo, fiddle and mandolin. By the age of seven his mother would take him to Pulaski’s early radio station where he would entertain listeners with his acoustical guitar. Later he played with Pulaski legend, June Draper.

He left Pulaski in 1979 to advance his musical career. In Arizona he played at the Civic Center in Phoenix, Matt’s Saloon in Prescott, Rodeo Days in Payson, Wickenburg Saloon, and many other places where people would watch his hands glide down the guitar for hours in amazement.

Mike’s accolades in life include: graduating from Pulaski High School in 1958, two years of supervisory training at the NRV college for Pulaski Furniture, and graduating from Ron Bailie School of Broadcasting in 1983. The achievement dearest to his heart is his service to his country from 1957 to 1965 in the Army/National Guard.

The phrase “you can take a man out of Virginia, but you can never take Virginia out of the man” holds very true for Mike because in August 2014 he moved home to Pulaski, Virginia. Mother nature was very kind in 2014 he played like a child sloshing around in the snow. The driving around in the snow was just as glorious. The Appalachians was definitely in his blood; he could reminisce for hours when looking at those mountains.

Officiates at Bedside Service :

Chuck Yates: Prayer and Isaiah 41:13

John Bradley White: Prayer, “Lord, we ask your presence in this time of our grief to say goodbye to our dear friend and neighbor and husband of Sue. Give Mike his much- needed peace and rest. We celebrate the talents you gave him, and we rejoice in the time we shared with him. We especially pray for Sue and Mike’s family as you comfort them and are present with them through their grief. Now we rejoice that Mike will join your eternal heavenly band as their music comforts all the saints. In Jesus name we offer this prayer. AMEN”

Pallbearers: Chuck Yates, John Bradley White, Seagle Funeral Attendees

Music: TAPS, Amazing Grace, Silver Wings

Attendees: Shannon Yates, Good Samaritan Hospice RN’s

Honorable Mention: Pulaski Police Department, EMS, Mike Canestrari, Kathy Macon, Kristina Samson, Jennifer White

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Pulaski. 540-980-1700