Mike Young announces men’s basketball staff changes

Webster, Wetherington move on after time with the Hokies

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech men’s basketball head coach Mike Young announced updates to his staff Friday, as assistant coach Christian Webster and recruiting coordinator Blake Wetherington will not return for the 2025-26 season.

“We are grateful for Christian and Blake’s dedication and hard work during their time in Blacksburg,” Young said. “Christian has been a valuable part of our program for nearly a decade, and Blake made an immediate impact in his time with us. Both have bright futures ahead, and we wish them nothing but the best.

“As we move forward, we are evaluating every aspect of our program to position Virginia Tech men’s basketball for long-term success. These changes reflect our commitment to that vision and present new opportunities for us to evolve with the current landscape of college athletics.”

Webster was initially hired by former Tech head coach Buzz Williams in 2016 and wrapped up his ninth season with the Hokies in 2024-25. Wetherington joined Young’s staff last July.