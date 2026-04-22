Miriam Louise Bush Davis passed peacefully from this world into the loving presence of her Lord and Savior on April 18, 2026. At 96 years of age, she leaves behind a legacy measured not only in years, but in faithfulness, generosity, creativity, and love.

Born on Mother’s Day, May 12,1929, in New Kensington, Pennsylvania, Louise was the daughter of Lewis Grant Bush and Miriam Reichert Bush and the oldest of two girls. She grew up during the Great Depression, learning thrift and the value of hard work at an early age, helping at the family grocery store in Vandergrift, PA, and moving frequently as her father found work. In 6th grade, her family settled in DuBois, PA where Louise graduated from Dubois Senior High School.

Faith was foundational in Louise’s upbringing and remained central throughout her life. In high school, she accepted Christ at a Youth for Christ rally and actively served at DuBois Presbyterian church, singing in the adult choir and playing piano for the youth group. As an adult, she joined a bible study group in 1974, and in 2001, she and her friend Evelyn took over leadership after the former leader moved away. They co-led the group for 17 years, until Louise, then 90 years old, asked Evelyn to take full leadership. Louise studied the bible with that faithful group of women for 44 years and many were impacted by her profound love for God’s word and commitment to teaching.

After high school, Louise enrolled in the Louise Salinger School of Dress Design in Pittsburgh, PA. She had hoped to enter a career in fashion design but that was not to be. Instead, she accepted a position with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the chief clerk’s office in Washington, D.C. in 1949. After the move, she began attending Anacostia Methodist, a church frequented by sailors, and was introduced to Charles (Chuck) Bert Davis, Jr., who was serving in the Navy. They married in August 1950 and shared a devoted marriage for over 50 years. Louise considered their three children—Deborah Louise, Donald Lewis, and David Lee—as her greatest accomplishment.

After moving to Fairlawn, Virginia in 1962, Louise began working on a teaching certificate at Radford College. She graduated in 1966 and was hired by Radford City Schools to teach elementary art and math. Six months later, she accepted a teaching position at Radford High School where she inspired many talented students and mentored young teachers. An award at an annual, juried student art show for seven surrounding High Schools was named for Louise. In 1972, she earned a master’s degree in art education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Shortly thereafter, she resigned from teaching and began painting professionally, teaching privately, garnering attention, recognition, and awards at juried and one-man art shows.

In the 1980s, a growing interest in computer languages led to additional college studies and Louise accepting a teaching position at Radio Shack Computer Center in Roanoke, Virginia. In 1983, she returned to the classroom, teaching computer programming at Pulaski County High School.

With the help of family and friends, Louise and Chuck designed and built a house in retirement. The home and gardens were a place of beauty where they welcomed and entertained guests for the next 28 years. After Chuck’s death, Louise transitioned to independent living at Warm Hearth with her usual grace and courage, making new friends and continuing to live with purpose and faith. Even into her nineties, she embraced technology to stay connected and maintained her lifelong habits of prayer, learning, and service.

An accomplished seamstress, talented artist, and dedicated teacher, Louise used her many gifts to inspire, develop, and serve others throughout life. She was someone who weaved artistry into living – in the hand-crafted clothing she designed, her beautiful watercolor paintings, and the table-settings she crafted as tastefully as the meals she placed on them. She will be fondly remembered for her spontaneity and willingness to try new things, her ability to embrace the moment and eagerly walk through whatever door opened.

Louise was proceeded in death by her husband of 65 years, Charles Davis, sister, Dorothy Jean (Sue) Bush, and daughter-in-law, Rita Davis. She is survived by her sons, Dave Davis and Don Davis and wife Sharon, daughter Deborah Allen and husband Garry; as well as many beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A memorial service celebrating Louise’s life will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2026 at 11:00 AM at Dublin United Methodist Church. The service will be live streamed on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@DublinUnitedMethodistChurch or FaceBook https://www.facebook.com/dublinumc/ A brief visitation time will occur in the sanctuary following the service. A private burial will occur at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations designated “In honor of Louise Davis” may be made to Dublin United Methodist Church, 424 E Main St, Dublin, VA 24084. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Pulaski 540-980-1700