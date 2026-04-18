Mission Fair on tap for April 25

The Western Blue Ridge Baptist Network invites everyone to participate in the upcoming Mission Fair on Saturday, April 25, 2026. The event will take place from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Dublin Baptist Family Life in Dublin, VA.

The Mission Fair will feature representatives from the International Mission Board (IMB), Baptist General Association of Virginia (BGAV); Virginia Tech and Radford University Baptist Collegiate Ministries, Bland Ministry Center, Pregnancy Resource Center, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Hearts and Hammers, and additional ministry organizations and individuals. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in one-on-one conversations with missionaries and representatives learning about the variety of ministries operating within the New River Valley, Southwest Virginia, and other locations across the state and around the world.

This gathering presents a valuable occasion to discover how the networking of different ministry groups are making an impact in reaching people both globally and locally.

Contact Information

If you have any concerns or need additional information, please contact Charles Damron at (540) 250-4979 or via email at cfdamron@gmail.com.