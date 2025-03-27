Mission Rally: Missions on the Move set for April 5

The Missions Development Team of the Western Blue Ridge Baptist Network and (your church’s name) invites you to take a closer look at mission work around the world at the Mission Rally on Saturday, April 5, 2025, to be held at Cambria Baptist Church, Christiansburg, beginning at 6:00 pm. This special mission program will inspire you with stories of how God uses His workers to change lives and how missions are moving throughout our state, nation, and the world.

Learn more about our missionaries ministry at the Mission Rally! How they demonstrate the life-saving work in the area where God has placed them. How they live and work in communities where there is no Christian presence and share the gospel through wholistic ministry, by providing medical care, teaching agricultural skills, offering literacy programs, and giving Bible studies. Guest speaker, Dr. Jeff Ginn, Vice President of Mobilization, International Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention.

The Network invites all who are dedicated to sharing the gospel with hard-to-reach people groups to continue supporting our missionaries and other life-changing mission projects. The Mission Rally will explore a unique, behind-the-scenes look at how mission work is making a difference in people’s lives for Christ around the world, in Virginia and in our local communities. Attendees will discover reasons why the Network churches can celebrate mission work and the biggest opportunities in moving mission forward. All are welcome to attend this free event.

For more information please contact, Charles Damron, (540) 259-4979 or email cfdamron@gmail.com