Tuesday fire destroys home in Shiloh

A fire destroyed a two-story home Tuesday afternoon in the Shiloh section of Pulaski County.

According to Pulaski County Fire and Rescue Chief Brandon Hamblin, the home of Wayne and Susan Burchett at 3064 Lowman’s Ferry Road was a total loss from the blaze.

Hamblin said the cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

He said the Draper Volunteer Fire Department first responded to the fire call with fire fighters from the Dublin, Pulaski, Snowville, Hiwassee and Newbern fire departments and Pulaski County Fire and Rescue also responding.

Pulaski County Public Safety and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department also responded.

First responders cleared the scene and were back in service at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Hamblin said no one was injured in the blaze.