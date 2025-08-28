Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigate stabbing incident

On August 28, 2025 at approximately 4:25am, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence in the 2100 block of Mt. Pleasant Road, in the Shawsville area of the county for a domestic situation, after a 911 caller reported being in distress. While enroute, deputies were advised one victim had been stabbed and the suspect had fled on foot.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the area, including K9, drone, and SWAT teams.

At approximately 6:10am, the juvenile suspect was located and taken into custody without incident. Due to the age of the suspect, no additional information will be released.

The adult female victim was transported to Carilion New River Valley Medical Center with non-life- threatening injuries. This incident remains under active investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.

Captain ME Hollandsworth

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office