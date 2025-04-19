More layoffs coming at Volvo in Dublin

More layoffs are coming at the Volvo truck plant in Dublin.

Company spokesperson Janie Coley, Director of Public Relations for Volvo Group North America said Saturday this new round of layoffs will bring the total number of layoffs in Dublin to between $30 to 530 people.

“Heavy-duty truck orders continue to be negatively affected by market uncertainty about freight rates and demand, possible regulatory changes, and the impact of tariffs,” Coley said in a statement.

“On Thursday, we informed employees at three of our Volvo Group plants that this unfortunately means we’ll have to lay off about:

250-350 people at our Mack Trucks Lehigh Valley Operations in Macungie, PA;

250-350 people at our Volvo Trucks New River Valley Operations in Dublin;

50-100 people at our Volvo Group Powertrain Operations in Hagerstown, MD.

“In the case of NRV, this is unfortunately a second wave of layoffs. You might recall that we announced a layoff of 250-350 in February; this ended up being about 180 people, due to attrition. So we currently expect that the total impact at NRV will unfortunately be about 430 to 530 people.

“We regret having to take this action, but we need to align production with reduced demand for our vehicles,” Coley said.