Motorcyclist dies in crash in Radford

From NRV News.com

Radford, Va.-At approximately 3:15 PM on Friday, April 18, 2025, officers from the Radford City Police Department responded to a report of a motorcycle accident at the intersection of East Main Street and High Meadows Parkway.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2012 Kawasaki motorcycle, operated by 19-year-old Michael Price, was traveling westbound on East Main Street when a 2021 Ram pickup pulling a small utility trailer, was traveling eastbound on the same road. The truck attempted to make a left turn onto High Meadows Parkway when the motorcycle collided with the trailer.

As a result of the collision, Price was thrown from the motorcycle. Radford Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene and provided immediate first aid before transporting Price to Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. Tragically, he was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The Radford City Police Department, with assistance from the New River Valley Regional Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team consisting of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Christiansburg Police Department, and Blacksburg Police Department, are actively investigating the incident.

Further details will be released as they become available.