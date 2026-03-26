Mountain View UMC to host Holy Week services

Mountain View United Methodist Church, 6648 Wilderness Road, Dublin, will hold several Holy Week Services. We pray that you will join us for any and all events.

The Triumphal Entry of Jesus into Jerusalem will be celebrated on Sunday, March 29 at 11:15 with a Palm Sunday service.

The Maundy Thursday Service will be held on Thursday, April 2nd at 6:30 with the Last Supper Reader’s Theater. This program will be at Grove United Methodist Church, 1020 Tyler Avenue, Radford, and presented by the men of the churches. This solemn service of remembrance will begin at 6:30.

On Friday, April 3, at 6:30, we will gather for a Procession of the Cross at Mt. View. The procession will begin at the Mt. View Community Center at 6:45. You are invited to watch this, or participate in carrying and/or following the procession to the church. We will then gather in the church for a Tenebrae Service, as we reflect on the crucifixion and death of Jesus.

Easter Sunday, April 5th will culminate our Holy Week with 2 services. The inspirational “Sonrise” service will be at 6:30AM, followed by breakfast in the fellowship hall. Easter morning worship will begin at 11:15 with a celebration of Jesus’ resurrection.

We look forward to seeing you at these gatherings. Please follow us on face book for updates.