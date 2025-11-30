Multiple-vehicle fatal crash in Carroll

Virginia State Police is investigating a multiple-vehicle fatal crash that occurred this morning (Nov. 30, 2025) at approximately 5:09 a.m. on Interstate 77 northbound at the eight-mile marker in Carroll County.

A pickup truck travelling northbound in the left lane on Interstate 77 struck the back of a nearby tractor trailer. The pickup truck then ran off of the left side of the interstate into the median. Shortly after this crash, a 2020 Tesla, changing from the left lane to the right lane, struck a second tractor trailer. The Tesla then came back into the left lane and struck the first tractor trailer.

The driver of the Tesla died at the scene.

Wintry weather is being looked at as a potential cause.

The crash remains under investigation.