Nancy Elizabeth “Liz” Hamblin, age 85 of Dublin, passed away Thursday evening, August 21, 2025 at her residence. She was born in West Virginia, and was the daughter of the late Wilma Mauck Page Carter and the late Glee Mark Carter. Liz was a retired Registered Nurse. She was a member of the former Order of the Eastern Star in Pulaski.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; Clarence Lloyd Hamblin, Jr., brother Sam Carter and Danny Carter, sisters, Barbie Melvin and Phyllis Bessler.

She is survived by her sons: Michael C. (Patricia) Hamblin of Pulaski, Andrew Miles of Pulaski, and a step-son Roger L. (Martha A) Hamblin Summerfield, FL. Liz is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and 10 great-great grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 26, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin with Pastor Thomas Maurer officiating. There will be no visitation.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Pulaski. 540-980-1700