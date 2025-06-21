Nancy Nixon Hawley, age 72 of Pulaski passed away Friday, June 20, 2025 at her home.Born May 25, 1953 in Pulaski, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Emmett Nixon, Sr.and Colena Mae Haynes Nixon. She was also preceded in death by husband, Ralph “Wayne” Hawley, one Grandson, Ryland Hawley, five brothers, Randy, Allen, Delbert, Frankie and Emmett Nixon, one sister, Carolyn Mustian and her best four-legged friend, Daisy. She retired from the New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin as a Corrections Officer. She currently worked at Walmart in Dublin following her retirement.She is survived by Daughter- Heather Rustica Hawley- Ft. Chiswell-Son- Ralph Gordon Hawley (Stacey) -GA. Grandchildren – Tucker and Skyler-Sister – Brenda Nixon-Brothers – Mark Nixon and Sammy Nixon-Special family members – Kathleen and Ray Martin and Jennifer and David Burton, Jr. Many special friends and her Walmart family.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 24, 2025 at 11:00am at the Bower Funeral Home Chapel in Pulaski with Pastor Charles “Charlie” Barbettini officiating. Burial will follow in the Jacksonville Cemetery, Floyd, VA.The family will receive friends Monday evening June 23, 2025 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.To sign Nancy’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.comBower Funeral Home and Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements.