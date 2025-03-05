Naomi Faye Gravley, 82, of Pulaski passed away on Monday, March the 3rd 2025, at home with her daughter and family at her side.

She was born on February 19, 1943, to her parents Kyle and Pauline Williams. Preceding her in death was her husband of 60 plus years Bolen English Gravely, a daughter Heather L. Gravely and her sons, Mike Gravely and Terry Gravely.

Survivors include her daughter Jessica Jones and husband Homer and their son, Landon Jones. Sisters, Margaret Coble, Linda Burnette and Steph Halsey. Brothers, Earl Clinton and Larry Williams.

Also surviving is a grandson, Todd Gravley and his family.

At Naomi’s request, there will be no services scheduled.

Norris Funeral Services, Pulaski Chapel is caring for the family.