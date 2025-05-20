NASCAR Announces NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2026, Landmark Award

Busch, Gant, Hendrick Voted Into Hall’s 16th Class

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – NASCAR announced today the inductees who will comprise the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2026. The three-person group – the 16th since the inception of the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2010 – consists of Kurt Busch, Harry Gant and Ray Hendrick. In addition, Humpy Wheeler was named the recipient of the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR.

Members of the NASCAR Hall of Fame Voting Panel met today in an in-person closed session at the Charlotte Convention Center to debate and vote upon the 15 nominees for the induction class of 2026 and the five nominees for the Landmark Award.

The Class of 2026 was determined by votes cast by the Voting Panel, including representatives from NASCAR, the NASCAR Hall of Fame, track owners from major facilities and historic short tracks, media members, manufacturer representatives, competitors (drivers, owners, crew chiefs), recognized industry leaders, a nationwide fan vote conducted through NASCAR.com and the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion (Joey Logano). In all, 49 votes were cast. The accounting firm of EY presided over the tabulation of the votes.

Busch and Gant both received 61% of the Modern Era ballot votes. Jeff Burton finished third, followed by Harry Hyde and Randy Dorton. Ray Hendrick received 31% of the Pioneer ballot votes. Bob Welborn finished second.

Results for the NASCAR.com Fan Vote were: Ray Hendrick (Pioneer); Kurt Busch and Harry Gant (Modern Era).

The two Modern Era inductees came from a group of 10 nominees that included: Greg Biffle, Neil Bonnett, Tim Brewer, Jeff Burton, Kurt Busch, Randy Dorton, Harry Gant, Harry Hyde, Randy LaJoie and Jack Sprague.

Nominees for the Pioneer Ballot included: Jake Elder, Ray Hendrick, Banjo Matthews, Larry Phillips and Ralph Moody.

Nominees for the Landmark Award included Alvin Hawkins, Lesa France Kennedy, Dr. Joseph Mattioli, Les Richter and Humpy Wheeler.

Ten nominees appeared on the Modern Era ballot, which was selected by the traditional Nominating Committee. The same committee selected the five Landmark Award nominees. The Pioneer ballot, which included five nominees whose careers began in 1966 or earlier, was selected by the Honors Committee.

The Class of 2026 Induction Ceremony is set for Friday, Jan. 23, 2026 at the NASCAR Hall of Fame and Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Tickets for the Induction Ceremony will be available later this month on NASCARHall.com.

Class of 2026 Inductees:

Kurt Busch

Kurt Busch’s journey to NASCAR stardom began in 2000 with a Truck Series rookie season that foreshadowed greatness. With four wins and a championship runner-up finish, Busch signaled to fans and competitors alike that he would soon be a force at the top level of the sport. By 2002, Busch was already making waves in the NASCAR Cup Series. His first win came at the famed Bristol Motor Speedway, he finished third in points, and from there, his career soared to new heights. Busch’s big breakthrough came in 2004, when he captured the NASCAR Cup Series Championship, becoming the first driver to win the title under NASCAR’s ‘playoff’ system – a feat that proved both his excellence and adaptability. Busch earned 34 Cup Series wins in 776 starts, including a thrilling victory in the 2017 Daytona 500.

Harry Gant

Harry Gant was a man with many nicknames: “Handsome Harry” for his good looks, the “Bandit” due his long-time sponsor Skoal Bandit, “Mr. September” after his four consecutive premier series and two Xfinity series wins in September of 1991 and “High Groove Harry” because of his proficiency in taking the high line through the corner. Gant won 18 premier series races, including the Southern 500 in 1984 and 1991. The North Carolinian also registered 21 wins in the Xfinity Series. In the five seasons from 1981 through 1985, Gant finished in the top five in points four times, including a runner-up championship finish to Terry Labonte in 1984.

Ray Hendrick

The original “Mr. Modified,” Ray Hendrick is one of the winningest drivers of all time, amassing more than 700 modified and late model sportsman wins between 1950-88. Hendrick’s success started in his home state of Virginia, where his famous No. 11 was known to all. He won five track championships at South Boston Speedway – four modified and one late model sportsman. Despite never winning a Modified Division championship, Hendrick finished in the top 10 in the standings nine times from 1960-69. Hendrick was named one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers and one of NASCAR Modified’s All-Time Top 10 Drivers.

Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR:

Humpy Wheeler

Humpy Wheeler’s name is synonymous with promotion and innovation. Best known for his 33-year tenure as President and General Manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway, Wheeler played a pivotal role in transforming the venue into a world-class facility that attracted a wide range of fans and corporate sponsors. Most notably, Wheeler spearheaded the construction of the iconic Turn 4 grandstands and introduced the “NASCAR Experience,” which brought fans even closer to the action. Adding a new dynamic to the sport, Wheeler’s visionary leadership and creativity helped shape today’s fan experience with the introduction of dramatic pre-race ceremonies and the development of night racing at superspeedways.