NASCAR announces nominees for Hall of Fame Class of 2026

Busch and LaJoie join ballot for the first time; Wheeler up for Landmark nod

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (April 21, 2025) — NASCAR today announced the 15 nominees for the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026 and the five nominees for the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR.

Kurt Busch, the 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion, joins the Modern Era ballot for the first time, alongside Randy LaJoie, a two-time champion in what is now known as the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Additionally, Jake Elder, a three-time NASCAR Cup Series championship crew chief, returns to the Pioneer ballot.

Ten nominees appear on the Modern Era ballot, five on the Pioneer ballot – designed to honor those whose careers began more than 60 years ago. Two Modern Era candidates and one Pioneer candidate will be elected as the Class of 2026.

The Landmark Award honors those who made significant contributions to the growth and esteem of NASCAR. Former President and General Manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway, Humpy Wheeler, joins the Landmark Award ballot for the first time.

The NASCAR Hall of Fame Voting panel will meet in person to discuss and vote for the Class of 2026 and Landmark Award on Tuesday, May 20. Once again, the fans have a voice in the selection process via the NASCAR.com Fan Vote (www.nascar.com/halloffame). The Fan Vote is currently open and will close on Sunday, May 18 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The Modern Era Ballot and Landmark Award nominees were selected by the Nomination Committee, which consists of representatives from NASCAR and the NASCAR Hall of Fame, track owners from major facilities and historic short tracks. The Honors Committee, largely comprised of all NASCAR Hall of Famers, Landmark Award winners and Squier-Hall Award winners, selected the Pioneer Ballot.

The following are the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2026 nominees and Landmark Award nominees:

Modern Era Ballot

Greg Biffle, 2000 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champion and 2002 Xfinity Series champion

Neil Bonnett, won 18 times in the NASCAR Cup Series including consecutive Coca-Cola 600 victories

Tim Brewer, two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion crew chief

Jeff Burton, won 21 times in the NASCAR Cup Series including the Southern 500 and two Coca-Cola 600s

Kurt Busch, 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2017 DAYTONA 500 winner

Randy Dorton, built engines that won over nine championships across NASCAR’s national series

Harry Gant, winner of 18 NASCAR Cup Series races, including two Southern 500 victories

Harry Hyde, 1970 NASCAR Cup Series championship crew chief

Randy LaJoie, two-time Xfinity Series champion and 1985 North Series champion

Jack Sprague, three-time NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champion

Pioneer Ballot

Jake Elder, three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion crew chief, including the DAYTONA 500 and two Southern 500s

Ray Hendrick, won over 700 times in NASCAR Modified and Late Model Sportsman

Banjo Matthews, built cars that won more than 250 NASCAR Cup Series races and three championships

Larry Phillips, first five-time NASCAR weekly series national champion

Bob Welborn, winner of nine NASCAR Cup Series races and three Convertible Division championships

Landmark Award

Alvin Hawkins, NASCAR’s first flagman; established NASCAR racing at Bowman Gray Stadium with Bill France Sr.

Lesa France Kennedy, NASCAR Executive Vice Chair and one of the most influential women in sports

Dr. Joseph Mattioli, founder of Pocono Raceway

Les Richter, long-time NASCAR executive oversaw competition, helped grow the sport on the West Coast

Humpy Wheeler, former President and General Manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway, transformed the venue into a world-class facility