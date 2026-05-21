NASCAR community mourns the loss of champion driver Kyle Busch

By Reid Spencer

NASCAR Wire Service

NASCAR Cup Series champion driver Kyle Busch has died at the age of 41.

A joint statement from the Busch family, Richard Childress Racing and NASCAR confirmed Friday afternoon that Busch had passed away after being hospitalized with a severe illness.

The statement in its entirety:

“On behalf of the Busch family, everyone at Richard Childress Racing and all of NASCAR, we are devastated to announce the sudden and tragic passing of Kyle Busch.

“Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch. A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans.

“Throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records in national series wins, won championships at NASCAR’s highest level and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series.

“His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age, creating the proud and loyal ‘Rowdy Nation.’ Our thoughts are with Samantha, Brexton and Lennix, Kyle and Samantha’s parents, Kurt and all of Kyle’s family, Richard and Judy Childress, everyone at Richard Childress Racing, his teammates, friends and fans. NASCAR lost a giant of the sport today, far too soon.

“During this incredibly difficult time, we ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy and continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Further updates will be shared as appropriate.”

As noted in the above statement, Busch is survived by his wife Samantha, son Brexton, 11, daughter Lennix, 4, father Tom Busch, mother Gaye Busch and brother Kurt Busch, himself a champion driver at NASCAR’s highest level.

In a NASCAR Cup Series career that doubtless will earn a place in the NASCAR Hall of Fame, Busch accumulated 63 victories, ninth all-time, and won championships in 2015 and 2019.

In addition, he holds records for wins in both the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (102) and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (69), giving him more combined national series victories (234) than any other driver.

Busch claimed his most recent Truck Series victory last Friday at Dover Motor Speedway.

Busch began his career in NASCAR’s top division with Hendrick Motorsports, moved to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2008 and was driving the No. 8 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing when the sudden onset of illness ended his life.