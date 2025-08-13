NASCAR This Week

NASCAR logo e1749661314199NASCAR Cup Series

Next Race: Cook Out 400

The Place: Richmond Raceway

Track Length: 0.75 Mile Asphalt Oval

The Date: Saturday, August 16

The Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

The Purse: $9,797,935

TV: USA Network, 7 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 300 miles (400 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 70),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 230), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 400)

 

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Next Race: Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola

The Place: Daytona International Speedway

Track Length: 2.5 Mile Asphalt Oval

The Date: Friday, August 22

The Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

The Purse: $1,651,939

TV: CW, 7 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 250 miles (100 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 30),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 60), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 100)

 

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Next Race: eero 250

The Place: Richmond Raceway

Track Length: 0.75 Mile Asphalt Oval

The Date: Friday, August 15

The Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

The Purse: $782,900

TV: FS1, 7:30 p.m. ET

Radio: NRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 187.5 miles (250 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 70),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 140), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 250)