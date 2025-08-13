NASCAR This Week
NASCAR Cup Series
Next Race: Cook Out 400
The Place: Richmond Raceway
Track Length: 0.75 Mile Asphalt Oval
The Date: Saturday, August 16
The Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
The Purse: $9,797,935
TV: USA Network, 7 p.m. ET
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)
Distance: 300 miles (400 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 70),
Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 230), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 400)
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Next Race: Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola
The Place: Daytona International Speedway
Track Length: 2.5 Mile Asphalt Oval
The Date: Friday, August 22
The Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
The Purse: $1,651,939
TV: CW, 7 p.m. ET
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)
Distance: 250 miles (100 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 30),
Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 60), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 100)
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series
Next Race: eero 250
The Place: Richmond Raceway
Track Length: 0.75 Mile Asphalt Oval
The Date: Friday, August 15
The Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
The Purse: $782,900
TV: FS1, 7:30 p.m. ET
Radio: NRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)
Distance: 187.5 miles (250 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 70),
Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 140), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 250)