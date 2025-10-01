NASCAR This Week

NASCAR logo e1749661314199NASCAR Cup Series

Next Race: Bank of America ROVAL 400

The Place: Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

Track Length: 2.28 Mile Asphalt Road Course

The Date: Sunday, October 5

The Time: 3 p.m. ET

The Purse: $9,797,935

TV: USA, 2:30 p.m. ET

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 248.52 miles (109 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 25),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 50), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 109)

 

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Next Race: Blue Cross NC 250

The Place: Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

Track Length: 2.28 Mile Asphalt Road Course

The Date: Saturday, October 4

The Time: 5 p.m. ET

The Purse: $1,651,939

TV: CW, 4:30 p.m. ET

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 152.76 miles (67 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 20),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 40), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 67)

 

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Next Race: Ecosave 250

The Place: Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

Track Length: 2.28 Mile Asphalt Road Course

The Date: Friday. October 3

The Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

The Purse: $782,900

TV: FS1, 3:30 p.m. ET

Radio: NRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 152.76 miles (67 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 20),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 40), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 67)