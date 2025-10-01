NASCAR This Week
NASCAR Cup Series
Next Race: Bank of America ROVAL 400
The Place: Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course
Track Length: 2.28 Mile Asphalt Road Course
The Date: Sunday, October 5
The Time: 3 p.m. ET
The Purse: $9,797,935
TV: USA, 2:30 p.m. ET
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)
Distance: 248.52 miles (109 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 25),
Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 50), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 109)
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Next Race: Blue Cross NC 250
The Place: Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course
Track Length: 2.28 Mile Asphalt Road Course
The Date: Saturday, October 4
The Time: 5 p.m. ET
The Purse: $1,651,939
TV: CW, 4:30 p.m. ET
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)
Distance: 152.76 miles (67 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 20),
Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 40), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 67)
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series
Next Race: Ecosave 250
The Place: Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course
Track Length: 2.28 Mile Asphalt Road Course
The Date: Friday. October 3
The Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
The Purse: $782,900
TV: FS1, 3:30 p.m. ET
Radio: NRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)
Distance: 152.76 miles (67 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 20),
Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 40), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 67)