NASCAR This Week
NASCAR Cup Series
Next Race: Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY
The Place: Texas Motor Speedway
Track Length: 1.5 Mile Asphalt Oval
The Date: Sunday, May 4
The Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
The Purse: $11,055,250
TV: FS1, 2 p.m. ET
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)
Distance: 400.5 miles (267 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 80),
Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 165), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 267)
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Next Race: Andy’s Frozen Custard 300
The Place: Texas Motor Speedway
Track Length: 1.5 Mile Asphalt Oval
The Date: Saturday, May 3
The Time: 2 p.m. ET
The Purse: $1,651,939
TV: CW, 1:30 p.m. ET
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)
Distance: 300 miles (200 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 45),
Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 200)
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series
Next Race: SpeedyCash.com 250
The Place: Texas Motor Speedway
Track Length: 1.5 Mile Asphalt Oval
The Date: Friday, May 2
The Time: 8 p.m. ET
The Purse: $782,900
TV: FS1, 8 p.m. ET
Radio: NRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)
Distance: 250.5 miles (167 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 40),
Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 80), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 167)