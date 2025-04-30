NASCAR This Week

“The Weekly Newspaper

That Is Read Daily”

P.O. Box 2416

Pulaski, Va. 24301

Phone: 540-808-3949 Email: publisher@pcpatriot.com

Hours:

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Located at 7 Fifth Street N.E. in Pulaski inside the

Home Town Realty building at the corner of Fifth and Washington Avenues.