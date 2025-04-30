NASCAR This Week

NASCAR This WeekNASCAR Cup Series

Next Race: Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY

The Place: Texas Motor Speedway

Track Length: 1.5 Mile Asphalt Oval

The Date: Sunday, May 4

The Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

The Purse: $11,055,250

TV: FS1, 2 p.m. ET

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 400.5 miles (267 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 80),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 165), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 267)

 

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Next Race: Andy’s Frozen Custard 300

The Place: Texas Motor Speedway

Track Length: 1.5 Mile Asphalt Oval

The Date: Saturday, May 3

The Time: 2 p.m. ET

The Purse: $1,651,939

TV: CW, 1:30 p.m. ET

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 300 miles (200 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 45),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 200)

 

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Next Race: SpeedyCash.com 250

The Place: Texas Motor Speedway

Track Length: 1.5 Mile Asphalt Oval

The Date: Friday, May 2

The Time: 8 p.m. ET

The Purse: $782,900

TV: FS1, 8 p.m. ET

Radio: NRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 250.5 miles (167 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 40),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 80), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 167)