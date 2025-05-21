NASCAR This Week

NASCAR This WeekNASCAR Cup Series

Next Race: Coca-Cola 600

The Place: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Track Length: 1.5 Mile Asphalt Oval

The Date: Sunday, May 25

The Time: 6 p.m. ET

The Purse: $13,651,450

TV: Amazon Prime, 5 p.m. ET

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 600 miles (400 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 100),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 200), Stage 3 (Ends on Lap 300),

Final Stage (Ends on Lap 400)

 

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Next Race: BetMGM 300

The Place: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Track Length: 1.5 Mile Asphalt Oval

The Date: Saturday, May 24

The Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

The Purse: $1,651,939

TV: CW, 3:30 p.m. ET

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 300 miles (200 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 45),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 200)

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Next Race: North Carolina Education Lottery 200

The Place: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Track Length: 1.5 Mile Asphalt Oval

The Date: Friday, May 23

The Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

The Purse: $782,900

TV: FS1, 8:30 p.m. ET

Radio: NRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 201 miles (134 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 30),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 60), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 134)