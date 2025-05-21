NASCAR This Week
NASCAR Cup Series
Next Race: Coca-Cola 600
The Place: Charlotte Motor Speedway
Track Length: 1.5 Mile Asphalt Oval
The Date: Sunday, May 25
The Time: 6 p.m. ET
The Purse: $13,651,450
TV: Amazon Prime, 5 p.m. ET
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)
Distance: 600 miles (400 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 100),
Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 200), Stage 3 (Ends on Lap 300),
Final Stage (Ends on Lap 400)
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Next Race: BetMGM 300
The Place: Charlotte Motor Speedway
Track Length: 1.5 Mile Asphalt Oval
The Date: Saturday, May 24
The Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
The Purse: $1,651,939
TV: CW, 3:30 p.m. ET
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)
Distance: 300 miles (200 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 45),
Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 200)
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series
Next Race: North Carolina Education Lottery 200
The Place: Charlotte Motor Speedway
Track Length: 1.5 Mile Asphalt Oval
The Date: Friday, May 23
The Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
The Purse: $782,900
TV: FS1, 8:30 p.m. ET
Radio: NRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)
Distance: 201 miles (134 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 30),
Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 60), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 134)