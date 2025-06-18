NASCAR This Week

Next Race: The Great American Getaway 400 Presented

By VISITPA.com

The Place: Pocono Raceway

Track Length: 2.5 Mile Asphalt Paved Tri-oval

The Date: Sunday, June 22

The Time: 2 p.m. ET

The Purse: $11,055,250

TV: Amazon Prime, 1:30 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 400 miles (160 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 30),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 95), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 160)

 

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Next Race: Explore The Pocono Mountains 250

The Place: Pocono Raceway

Track Length: 2.5 Mile Asphalt Paved Tri-oval

The Date: Saturday, June 21

The Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

The Purse: $1,651,939

TV: CW, 3 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 250 miles (100 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 25),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 50), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 100)

 

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Next Race: MillerTech Battery 200

The Place: Pocono Raceway

Track Length: 2.5 Mile Asphalt Paved Tri-oval

The Date: Friday, June 20

The Time: 5 p.m. ET

The Purse: $782,900

TV: FS1, 5 p.m. ET

Radio: NRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 200 miles (80 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 20),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 40), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 80)