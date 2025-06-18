NASCAR This Week
NASCAR Cup Series
Next Race: The Great American Getaway 400 Presented
By VISITPA.com
The Place: Pocono Raceway
Track Length: 2.5 Mile Asphalt Paved Tri-oval
The Date: Sunday, June 22
The Time: 2 p.m. ET
The Purse: $11,055,250
TV: Amazon Prime, 1:30 p.m. ET
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)
Distance: 400 miles (160 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 30),
Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 95), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 160)
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Next Race: Explore The Pocono Mountains 250
The Place: Pocono Raceway
Track Length: 2.5 Mile Asphalt Paved Tri-oval
The Date: Saturday, June 21
The Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
The Purse: $1,651,939
TV: CW, 3 p.m. ET
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)
Distance: 250 miles (100 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 25),
Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 50), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 100)
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series
Next Race: MillerTech Battery 200
The Place: Pocono Raceway
Track Length: 2.5 Mile Asphalt Paved Tri-oval
The Date: Friday, June 20
The Time: 5 p.m. ET
The Purse: $782,900
TV: FS1, 5 p.m. ET
Radio: NRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)
Distance: 200 miles (80 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 20),
Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 40), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 80)