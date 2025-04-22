National Day of Prayer event set for May 1

Theme Calls America to ‘Pour Out to the God of Hope and Be Filled’

Community and faith leaders in Pulaski County will hold a special National Day of Prayer event at 12 p.m. on Thursday, May 1st on the lawn of the Pulaski County Courthouse.

Free lunch will be provided immediately after the event at Emmanuel Christian Bookstore.

For 74 years, Americans have poured out their prayers to God in response to the proclamation established by public law and issued by our President. Harkening back to our Founding Fathers’ calls for national prayer to seek divine wisdom and guidance, our nation has continually turned to the God of Hope through every tragedy and triumph in our history.

The 2025 National Day of Prayer theme is a call to stand on this foundation: “Pour Out to the God of Hope and Be Filled” inspired by the faithful prayer of our theme verse, Romans 15:13 NASB — “Now may the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that you will abound in hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.”

The annual National Day of Prayer is an opportunity for Americans to pray together in faith—believing and standing on God’s promise and abounding in HOPE, which is defined in the Bible as ‘joyful, confident, expectation’.

This year, the National Day of Prayer Task Force is spreading the message of where hope is found and where it abounds—across America and around the world.

“Prayer is being mobilized every year and beyond, in almost every county in America by the nearly 19,000 prayer missionaries—organized, equipped, and made ready by God, as His strategies are poured through the National Day of Prayer Task Force,” said Task Force President Kathy Branzell. “These teams bring unity to their communities through fervent prayer and by building relationships with those in leadership across every sphere of influence—specifically and strategically praying for them, with them, for their families, staff, and the people they serve.”

Prayers will be poured out in all 50 states and several U.S. territories through tens of thousands of local prayer gatherings on the National Day of Prayer, Thursday, May 1st.

The annual National Broadcast, co-hosted this year by Tim Tebow and Branzell, will air on television, radio, websites, social media, and streaming services at 8 p.m. ET. For station listings and social media information, visit www.nationaldayofprayer.org.

About the National Day of Prayer

The National Day of Prayer tradition predates the founding of the United States of America, evidenced by the Continental Congress’ proclamation in 1775 setting aside a day of prayer. In 1952, Congress established in our public law, an annual day of prayer and, in 1988, that law was amended, designating the National Day of Prayer as the first Thursday in May.