National Weather Service warns of increased fire danger

INCREASED FIRE DANGER ACROSS SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA AND NORTHWEST
NORTH CAROLINA WEDNESDAY...
Southwest to west winds are going to increase to 10 to 20 mph
Wednesday, with gusts 20 to 30 mph across much of the area.
Humidity levels dropping into the 30s in the afternoon along with
continued drying fuels will result in an increased danger of
wildfire spread.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether
you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can
quickly get out of hand under these conditions.