New park and ride lot to open off I-81 at exit 114 in Montgomery County

The 1.5-acre facility is about 0.2 mile north of the exit 114 interchange and can be accessed from Route 666 (Mud Pike). Construction started in 2025.

Park and Ride lots are available for use when commuting to work or school, or when sightseeing, shopping, running errands, etc. Blacksburg Transit will also utilize the lot as a stop.

Park and Ride lots allow commuters, particularly long-distance commuters, to park their vehicles or bikes at a convenient location and then finish their commute using alternative transportation modes – carpool, vanpool, bus, train, or bike. View Park and Ride for more information on locations.

The VDOT Customer Service Center operates 24/7 to help roadway users report potential hazards, make service requests or get information related to Virginia’s transportation network. Use its mobile friendly website or call 800-367-7623.