New River–Highlands RC&D Council Awards Funding to Pulaski County Emergency Management for Wildfire Mitigation Communications

Pictured left to right, Brandon Hamblin, Pulaski County Fire & Rescue Chief: Steve Spangler, New River-Highlands RC&D Council Executive Director: Brad Wright, Pulaski County Emergency Manager.

PULASKI COUNTY – The New River–Highlands Resource Conservation and Development (RC&D) Council has awarded funding to Pulaski County

Emergency Management to purchase advanced radio communication equipment for the county’s wildfire mitigation crew, significantly enhancing communication capabilities during wildfire response operations.

Reliable communication is critical for crews working to prevent and control wildfires, ensuring the safety of personnel and the public. The new radio equipment will allow for better coordination among team members, faster response times and improved efficiency in mitigating fire risks across Pulaski County.

“We are grateful for the generous support from the New River–Highlands RC&D Council,” said Brad Wright, emergency manager for Pulaski County. “This funding will make a tangible difference in our ability to protect our community from the threat of wildfires by equipping our crew with essential radio equipment so they can communicate with local, state and federal

agencies.”

The partnership between the New River–Highlands RC&D Council and Pulaski County Emergency Management demonstrates a shared commitment to public safety and natural resource conservation. Through this funding, the RC&D Council continues its mission to support local initiatives that safeguard communities and promote sustainable land management.

For more information about the New River–Highlands RC&D Council and its programs, or to learn more about Pulaski County Emergency Management’s wildfire mitigation efforts, please contact:

New River–Highlands RC&D Council Steve Spangler, Executive Director Phone: 540-320-4838

Email: sx3mgmt@gmail.com

Pulaski County Emergency Management

Brad Wright, Emergency Manager Phone: 540-994-2574

Email: bwright@pulaskicounty.org

About the New River–Highlands RC&D Council

The New River–Highlands Resource Conservation and Development Council is dedicated to improving regional economic, social and environmental conditions by fostering partnerships and supporting local projects throughout the New River–Highlands area.

About Pulaski County Emergency Management

Pulaski County Emergency Management works to protect lives and property through preparedness, prevention, response and recovery efforts during emergencies and disasters affecting Pulaski County communities.