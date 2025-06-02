New River Valley artists featured in biennial exhibition at the Moss Arts Center

From Virginia Tech

Celebrate the artistic voices of the region when the New River Art Juried Biennial comes to the Moss Arts Center, bringing together outstanding works by 44 artists from throughout the New River Valley.

Sponsored by the Blacksburg Regional Art Association, the exhibition opens with a public reception on Thursday, June 5, from 5–7 p.m. in the Moss Arts Center’s Grand Lobby.

The center’s galleries and all related events are free and open to the public. The exhibition is on view through Saturday, Aug. 23.

The New River Art Juried Biennial traditionally rotates every two years between the Floyd Center for the Arts, the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley in Pulaski, and the Blacksburg Regional Art Association, and is hosted for a second time by the Moss Arts Center.

The exhibition features work from the following artists: Jane Abraham, Paul Atkinson, Haley Bechtel, Sarah Bolduc, Susan Brodie, Gina Browning, Armand Cabrera, Jake Conner, Linda Correll, Matt Eich, Cavan Fleming, Matt Gentry, Hank Grebe, Anne Hanger, John Gary Harmon, Roland Hartley, A.D. Herzel, Veronica Jackson, Ken Johnson, Robert Keith IV, Steven Kenny, Jan Knipe, Deanne Lane, Pedro Ledesma III, Alexandra Leonetti, AnaMarie Liddell, Gina Louthian-Stanley, Sue McCoy, Robin Miller, T. Freudenberger, N. Hershberger, C. Monti, Sung Eun Park, David Pearce, Savannah Penven, Jamie Powers, Rehanna Rojiani, Mary Lee Ruff, Roberta Sallee, Robin Scully, Sharon Shapiro, Walter Shroyer, Promise Sloan, Breck Smith, Lois Stephens, Shaun Whiteside, and Kyle Yates

The selection of works for the New River Art Juried Biennial was juried by Michael Rooks, Wieland Family Senior Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art at the High Museum in Atlanta. Known as an art curator dedicated to community building and engaging audiences across generations from every walk of life, Rooks joined the High Museum in January 2010. In addition to his responsibilities at the High, Rooks served as commissioner and cocurator of “Workshopping: An American Model of Architectural Practice” at the U.S. Pavilion, 12th International Architecture Exhibition, La Biennale di Venezia, in 2010 and is an independent writer.

Prior to joining the High, Rooks held curator positions at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, the Contemporary Museum Honolulu, and the Honolulu Academy of Arts. In Chicago, he curated several group exhibitions and solo projects in addition to major retrospective exhibitions of work by Roy Lichtenstein and H.C. Westermann. As curator at the Contemporary Museum, Honolulu, he curated more than 15 exhibitions, including projects by Michael Lin, Paul Morrison, and Yoshitomo Nara.

Visiting the galleries

Located at 190 Alumni Mall, the Moss Arts Center’s galleries are open on Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Parking is available in the North End Parking Garage on Turner Street. When not staffed for a special event, visitors may park in the garage by taking a ticket at entry and paying with Visa or Mastercard upon exit. Find more parking details online.

If you are an individual with a disability and desire an accommodation, please contact Jamie Wiggert at least 10 days prior to the event at 540-231-5300 or email wiggertj@vt.edu during regular business hours.