New Virginia Law Requires All Vehicle Occupants to Buckle Up

Driver, Front and Back Seat Passengers Must Wear A Seat Belt

RICHMOND – Whether you’re sitting in the front seat or the back seat of a vehicle, seat belt use is now the law for all Virginians. Beginning July 1, House Bill 2475 will take effect, requiring all vehicle occupants—regardless of age and where they sit—to buckle up.

“Too many lives are lost on our roads due to poor decisions, and one of those poor decisions is choosing not to wear a seat belt,” said Virginia Secretary of Transportation W. Sheppard Miller III. “Now—thanks to this new law—all Virginians of all ages sitting in the back seat or the front seat of a vehicle are required to wear their seat belt. This is a common-sense law that will have a life-saving impact.”

“This new law is more than just a policy change – it’s a promise to protect others,” said the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Commissioner Gerald Lackey, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “Before you drive off, make sure you and your passengers are wearing seat belts. It’s a simple act that shows you care—and one day, they may thank you for it.”

The decision to buckle up isn’t just a precaution—it can be the difference between life and death. In 2020, 18-year-old Christopher King who had just graduated high school got into the back seat of a car with friends. Moments later, the vehicle crashed. Christopher was not wearing a seat belt—and lost his life. The driver and other passengers, who were buckled up, survived.

Christopher’s mother, Christy King, has spent the past five years advocating for stronger seat belt safety laws in hopes of saving the lives of others. With her persistence and the support of lawmakers, the General Assembly passed the new law during its 2025 session and Governor Glenn Youngkin signed it. Today, supporters of the new law refer to it as the Christopher King Law in memory of Christy King’s son.

“We lost our sweet Christopher on July 4, 2020, and it’s a special time in our lives right now as we get to remember him—but also recognize this year as the moment when something meaningful happened in his name,” said Christy King. “The assumption that the back seat is safer without a seat belt, or that a short drive doesn’t warrant one, has proven untrue.”

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) states that unrestrained back seat passengers face a higher risk of injury or death in the event of a crash. Their lack of restraint can also pose a danger to front seat occupants by becoming projectiles during collisions.

According to DMV’s Highway Safety Office, 67% of back seat passengers killed in crashes in 2024 were unbuckled. Unrestrained back seat passenger fatalities declined slightly from 2021 to 2023 but rose sharply in 2024—underscoring the ongoing risk for unbuckled occupants.

Unrestrained Back Seat Passenger Fatalities 2021-2024

Year Back Seat Passenger Fatalities Unrestrained Back Seat Passenger Fatalities % of Total 2021 46 22 48% 2022 34 20 59% 2023 34 19 56% 2024 46 31 67%

Source: Traffic Records Electronic System, Highway Safety Office

Previously, Virginia law required drivers and front seat passengers to wear seat belts, but adult passengers in the back seat were not held to the same standard. While the law remains a secondary enforcement law—meaning police cannot pull a driver over solely for a seat belt violation—they can issue a $25 fine to any unbuckled passenger if the vehicle is stopped for another reason. Rideshare drivers and passengers will also have to obey this new law, meaning all occupants—including those in the back seat—must wear seat belts. Law enforcement will play a key role in upholding the new law through year-round enforcement efforts and will participate in high-visibility national campaigns such as Click It or Ticket, which takes place annually in May and November.

DMV reminds all occupants to buckle up and offers a few tips:

Make sure the driver and all passengers are buckled before the vehicle moves

Properly secure children and others who need assistance

Need help installing a child safety seat? Visit vdh.virginia.gov/child-passenger-safety/safety-seat-checks/

This law reflects what stories like Christopher King’s have shown us—seat belts matter in every seat, on every ride. Buckling up isn’t just a personal choice—it’s a shared responsibility. With this legislation, Virginia takes a meaningful step towards preventing loss and protecting lives.

For more information about seat belt safety, visit dmv.virginia.gov/safety/programs/seat-belts.