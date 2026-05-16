New York City focus of photo club meeting

Dramatic photos of New York City, such as this one from the Empire State Building by Tracy Burlingame of Riner, will be featured at The Radford Photo Club meeting on Thursday, May 28.

Dramatic photos of New York City by Tracy Burlingame of Riner will be featured at The Radford Photo Club meeting on Thursday, May 28. The meeting is at the Radford Public Library at 6 p.m.

The subject of the May challenge is a photo of an animal. Challenge photos must be taken within the last 12 months. There is also an open category for a favorite photo with no time limit.

Also on the agenda will be discussion of future outings, such as critters in Peak Creek as it traverses the town of Pulaski, the Wilderness Road Regional Museum in Newbern, the flea market in June, and fair in July.

The club includes photographers of all experience levels from throughout the New River Valley. Club officers are Jennifer Franklin of Pulaski, Tracy Burlingame of Riner, and Chuck Lynch of Christiansburg.

Dramatic photos of New York City, such as this one from the Empire State Building by Tracy Burlingame of Riner, will be featured at The Radford Photo Club meeting on Thursday, May 28.